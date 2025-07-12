Natasha To Resume July 15 As Legal Team Hands Court Verdict To Senate

The legal team representing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has served the leadership of the National Assembly with a certified true copy of the Federal High Court judgment mandating her immediate recall to the Senate.

In a strongly worded letter dated July 1, 2025, the lawyers also declared that the senator will resume her legislative duties on Tuesday, July 15, in line with the directive of the presiding judge, Justice B.F.M. Nyako.

The court judgment, delivered on July 4, 2025, ruled that the senator’s six-month suspension by the Senate was unlawful, excessive, and a clear violation of her constitutional right to represent her constituents.

The court held that the action contravened Section 63 of the 1999 Constitution and flouted the Senate Standing Orders, which limit such suspensions to just 14 days.

Acting through the law firm M.J. Numa & Partners, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team emphasized that the judgment is binding under Section 318 of the Constitution and called on the Clerk of the National Assembly to act swiftly and facilitate her return to the red chamber without further delay.

“In consequence, Her Lordship directed that the Senate has the power and indeed should exercise that power to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and allow her to resume representation of the constituents who duly elected her,” the letter stated.

Justice Nyako dismissed the legality of the extended suspension and affirmed that the relevant provisions of the Senate Standing Orders, particularly Order 66(4) of the 2023 edition, override the Legislative Houses (Powers & Privileges) Act when it comes to internal disciplinary procedures.

The judge further described the 180-day suspension—equivalent to a full legislative session—as an overreach of parliamentary power and a calculated disruption of the senator’s constitutional mandate.

Reiterating the urgency of the matter, the legal team warned against any attempt to defy the court’s authority, stressing in their communication that “nature abhors a vacuum” and that the constituents of Kogi Central must not remain unrepresented.

With the judgment and letter now formally served, pressure is mounting on the Senate leadership to comply. Legal and political analysts say the case could set a precedent for curbing legislative overreach and reinforcing judicial oversight in the protection of democratic mandates.