Natasha Throws Senate Into Confusion Over Sexual Harassment Petition

The Senate, was on Wednesday, thrown into serious confusion over allegation of sexual harassment against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

This was, however, as the President of the Senate, denied allegation, stressing that he had a soft spot for women and had never sexually harassed any woman in his life.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had, in an interview with Arise Television on Friday, alleged that Akpabio had made sexual advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on December 8, 2023.

According to the PDP Chieftain, the President of the Senate took her by the hand and led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her in the presence of her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

The politician also accused Akpabio of severally asking her to “Take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable attention on the floor of the Senate.

The controversy started in February when a seat rearrangement led to a serious altercation between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio, a development that created tension in the Senate, raising concerns about proper conduct among lawmakers.

It is pertinent to note, however, that Akpoti-Uduaghan sat in her new seat but refused to stand when Akpabio entered the Chamber, which is a negation of the usual tradition of showing respect to the presiding officer.

After the commencement of the Senate plenary on Wednesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing Order 40 of the Senate Rules, told her colleagues that she had previously made the allegations during an interview on Arise TV and was now officially presenting the petition before the Senate.

“The Petition is in my name against the president of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, for sexual harassment, abuse of office and obstruction of my legislative functions,” she said.

In a seeming emotional response, Akpabio directed her to proceed with the submission, which she did and the document was immediately referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct for investigation.

Meanwhile, the embattled Akpabio had made frantic efforts to deny the allegation and defend himself from the embarrassing development, stressing that his late mother raised him and his siblings with strong values that would not allow him to debase his integrity.

Akpabio said, “At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women.

“I was even awarded the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria.

“I also wish to state that I also have four beautiful daughters, so at no time will I ever harass any woman, and I’ve never done so.”

Addressing the Chamber, the President of the Senate said that he received multiple calls on the matter since February 25, stating that he was aware of the heated debates the allegation had attracted on social media.

He, however, enjoined Nigerians to desist from making assumptions and allow the legal process to take its course, as the matter has been taken to court, just as the Senate Committee has begun an investigation into the matter.

“In conclusion, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the media and then, of course, the members of the social media, to await the court’s decision, and please do not jump to conclusions on matters of mere allegations.

“I want to thank you for listening to me, and thank my colleagues, because some of the phone calls of support, solidarity, and prayers that the Almighty God will step in to vindicate the just. So, now, let us get on with the business of the day.”

However, some Senators were not happy with the referral of Akpori-Uduaghan’s petition to the Ethics Committee, pointing out that it was in violation of the Standing Rule of the Senate.

The Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, who is a lawyer by training, cited Order 40(4) of the Senate Standing Orders, which states that “any matter already in court cannot be debated in the Senate”, and urged the Senate to reject the petition.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, also rose in support of the Chief Whip, urging the President of the Senate to reject the petition while asking the Senate to go into executive session to address the contentious problem.

In a related development, the Ekiti North Senator, Cyril Fasuyi, questioned Akpoti-Uduaghan’s credibility to submit the petition, alleging that the female lawmaker had previously accused former Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, of selling the Ajaokuta Steel Company to a private firm.

However, the apex legislative assembly discarded the idea of closed-door sessions, as Akpabio reminded his colleagues that there were visitors at the gallery, including some parliamentarians from the UK Parliament.

