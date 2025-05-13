Natasha Suspension: Court To Deliver Judgment June 27

Share

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, fixed June 27 to deliver judgment on the suit filed by the suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, challenging her suspension.

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan had approached the court to challenge her suspension by the Senate, led by Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of misconduct, based on allegations of bias by one of the parties in the suit.

In her motion, she joined the National Assembly, the Senate, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, Senator Neda Imasuem, as defendants.

When the suit, which was reassigned to Justice Binta Nyako, following the withdrawal of Justice Obiorah Egwuatu, from the matter, was called on Monday, May 12, counsel for the suspended senator, Jibrin Okutekpa (SAN), told the court that the plaintiff had filed all the documents to be relied on in the matter, in line with the directive of the court at the last hearing.

