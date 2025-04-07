Share

Natasha Osawaru, the lover of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has sparked reactions on social media after she was spotted in a video with the singer’s daughters.

In the viral video, it could be seen that the two love birds were on a “Family” getaway with the daughters of the singer.

2Face and Natasha were spotted on a boat trip with Annie Idibia’s daughters, Isabella and Olivia and his sons with his ex-girlfriend Nino and Zion.

The video has, however, attracted diverse attention from social media users;

Dum_ebi wrote, “Kids and long throat. Because me I won’t leave my mother to be wining and dining with some strange woman.”

Mindful_elite wrote, “The kind bad market this 2face has caused these innocent children. Hmmm.”

Amakah_ wrote, “Kids na anywhere belle face.”

Vee_mishee wrote, “Incoming stepmother to almost 10 children.”

Temms_o wrote, “And their mother released them? Abeg, which of the ladies is their mother? I bet it’s not Annie, abi na she?.”

Liss_girrl wrote, “Kids can’t inherit their parents’ war.”

Mandy Danielz wrote, “Na wa o, this man just dey expose all his kids to many women. Hmmm”.

