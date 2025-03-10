Share

Natasha Osawuru The Edo State Lawmaker,, has reacted to the allegation of giving legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, beads that contain juju.

New Telegraph recalls that weeks ago, during 2Face’s marriage breakup saga, his mother cried out online, urging Natasha to leave her son, stressing that Natasha had gifted her beads that contain juju.

He said, “My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.

“Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”

Responding to the allegation, Natasha, in an interview with Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, clarified that the beads are not diabolical.

The lawmaker further explained the origin of the beads 2Face is wearing.

She said, “Those beads were given to me on my birthday, they represent a Princess from a Royal family, You know i am from the Igbinedion Royal Family.

“On my last Birthday, my mum gave me three nice beads, they call it ”EZENEKA” which means River that never runs dry. The pearl on his neck was given to me by my grandad; the queen of England gave it to him when she was alive…

“You know my grandad was a knight to the Queen of England.. So they are just traditional beads; he liked them and wore them, there is nothing to it and are not diabolical and do not also contain juju.”

“I did not wear them on him; he saw them and liked them and wore them, if you observe you will see that he likes beads a lot and has been wearing several before now.”

