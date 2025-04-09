Natasha Slams N5bn Suit On Senator Nwaebonyi Over Alleged Defamation

Share

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has slammed a N5 billion defamation suit on her colleague Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi for alleging that she had six children with different men.

In the process she filed through her counsel, M. J. Numa (SAN) at an Abuja High Court, AkpotiUduaghan, who was suspended by the Senate for six months over alleged misconduct, described Nwaebonyi’s claim as false, saying it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation.

She submitted that Nwaebonyi representing Ebonyi North Central had severely injured her reputation, caused her considerable distress and embarrassment to her credibility and public perception.

Akpoti-Uduaghan told the court that the Senate Deputy Chief Whip in TV programme on March 6 falsely, maliciously, and without any lawful justification, referred to her as a “gold digger,” a “habitual liar,” and a “habitual blackmailer”.

She told the court that aside from the allegation that she had six children with different men, Nwaebonyi alleged that her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, married her under duress.

