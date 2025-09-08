Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the Senate, is set to return to the National Assembly later this month.

Natasha’s lawyer, Victor Giwa, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday, said she was on a trip in London, but she had plans in place to resume on September 23.

Giwa, however, assured her fans and followers that assured that the Senate was prepared to receive her.

He said, “Actually, she’s ready to resume her term. She’s in London. Everything is in place, and the six months have expired. The only thing left is her resumption,”

“We have been told that even the leadership of the Senate is ready to welcome her. So that’s the situation at the moment. There is no obstacle at all,”

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6 following allegations of insubordination.

This came after she rejected a change to her designated seat during plenary.