Natasha: Senate Moves To Tighten Disciplinary Measures Against Erring Members

The Senate, yesterday initiated a legislative process for in-house rules on tougher disciplinary actions against erring members.

Accordingly, the apex legislative Chamber introduced an amendment bill sponsored by Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (Borno Central), to address obvious lacuna in its rule book.

The Senate took the step five days after Justice Binta Nyako of Federal High Court Abuja, queried the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act used to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, which according to her, was not specified in the Act.

The bill is titled: “Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, Amendment Bill, 2025. Re- tightening Disciplinary Measures Against Erring Members and Other Related Matters.”

In an explanation by Kaka in a telephone interview with journalists, he said that the bill aimed at ensuring the required specifications on punitive measures to be taken against any erring members.

“Amendment being sought on some provisions of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, is to fine tune the already existing laws by injecting the required specifics into disciplinary provisions in terms of duration”, he said.