Natasha: SDP Condemns Kogi Govt’s Ban On Rallies

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State yesterday condemned the ban on political rallies and convoys imposed by the state government.

The state’s Chairman of SDP, Mr Ahmed Attah, issued the condemnation in a statement signed by the SDP Press Secretary, Isaiah Ijele, in Lokoja. The party described the ban as an attack on democratic principles and a blatant attempt to silence opposition voices.

ttah urged Governor Ahmed Ododo to learn from the past and avoid repeating old, harmful practices that have hindered the state’s progress.

“The party views this action as an attempt to suppress the freedom of association and movement enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Attah insisted that the state is not at war and urged the government to focus on development instead of engaging in political manoeuvres. He warned that Kogi must not return to the dark days of repression, particularly against the opposition.

