Natasha Recall: We’re Yet To Receive Certified Copy Of Judgment – Senate

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly on Sunday acknowledged the court judgment mandating the recall of the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, pointed out that it had yet to receive the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Justice Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered the Senate to recall the suspended senator on the grounds that her suspension for six months violated the Constitution and also denied her constituents adequate representation.

Adaramodu, who spoke in a press statement on Sunday, said the CTC of the judgment was necessary for a thorough review and informed determination of the next course of action.

According to him, pending receipt of the CTC, the Senate would refrain from taking any step that might prejudice its legal position regarding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

Adaramodu expressed the Senate’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, stressing that it would act strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon full clarification of the court’s pronouncements.

While urging the public to remain patient, he assured of Senate’s fidelity to due process, as it awaits CTC of the court’s ruling to determine the next course of action.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria acknowledges that judgment was delivered on July 4th by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the suit instituted by Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“However, the senate is yet to be served with the certified true copy (CTC) of the said judgment. Our legal representatives, who were in attendance at the proceedings, have confirmed that the complete judgment was not read in open court.

” Consequently, we have formally applied for the CTC to enable a thorough review and informed determination of the appropriate legal response, particularly in view of the uncertainty surrounding whether the court made any direct order nullifying the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Since no party to the case has been officially served the enrolled order of the judgment, none can enforce any perceived order or relief.

“Pending receipt and examination of the CTC, and acting on the advice of counsel, the Senate shall refrain from taking any step that may prejudice its legal position,” he said.