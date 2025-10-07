Natasha Present As Senate Resumes Plenary

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Tuesday, returned to the Senate, as the 10th National Assembly resumed after a 10-week recess.

New Telegraph reports that the Senate resumed plenary with Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin presiding over the session.

Natasha, who is returning after a six-month suspension, was present, while Senate President Godswill Akpabio was absent at the time of resumption.

READ ALSO

Despite Akpabio’s absence, the plenary saw a significant turnout of senators, signalling a full return to legislative activities.

In a show of international solidarity, some senators arrived at the chamber dressed in Palestinian colours and attire, advocating for a free Palestine.

New Telegraph recalls that the red chamber had on July 24, 2025, adjourned plenary to proceed on its annual recess and resume on September 23, which was shifted to October 7