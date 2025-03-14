Natasha Petition To IPU, Dead On Arrival – Jimoh Ibrahim

The Chairman of the Senate Inter-parliamentary Committee, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has slammed the suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, saying her petition at the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is dead on arrival.
Ibrahim, a former Ondo governorship aspirant made this remark in a statement on Thursday in reaction to the ongoing allegations of sexual harassment in the Nigerian Senate.
New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan had two weeks ago accused the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment by presenting her case at a United Nations (UN) forum, International Parliamentary Union (IPU) alleging political victimization.
She was suspended on March 6 after a heated confrontation with the Senate leadership over a new seating arrangement, which she claimed was designed to undermine her.
He said, “A petition can only be lodged against another member state by a member state. This implies that the IPU cannot consider petitions from individuals who are not members. The suspended Senator Natasha is not a member of the IPU, but Nigeria is!
“Additionally, the suspended Senator cannot represent the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I served as the interim president of the IPU in Geneva in 2023, and I am familiar with how the IPU operates after presiding over its proceedings.
“Furthermore, as Chairman of the Interparliamentary Committee in the Nigerian Senate, I did not approve or authorise the suspended Senator Natasha to attend the IPU on behalf of Nigeria to the Senate President.”