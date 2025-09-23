Natasha: Our Struggle Not In Vain, Tyranny Won’t Stand – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the unsealing of the office of Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by the management of the National Assembly, is proof that Nigerians can collectively triumph over tyranny.

In a statement on Tuesday, Atiku noted that although the people of Kogi Central could never recover the precious time unjustly denied them representation in the Senate, the struggle was not in vain.

He described the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara alongside lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly, the unlawful suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the weaponisation of state institutions to harass and intimidate opposition figures as disturbing trends.

“These are not isolated acts,” Atiku said. “They are deliberate markers of the Tinubu administration’s strategy as 2027 approaches: to subvert our hard-earned democracy and compromise the will of the people at any cost.”

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate assured that the opposition remains resolute in its commitment to defending Nigeria’s democracy.

He vowed that legitimate and lawful means would be deployed to safeguard the sovereignty of the people’s mandate and rescue the nation from authoritarian grip.