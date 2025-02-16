Natasha Osawaru: Lawmaker who stole 2Baba’s heart

Share

Natasha Osawaru and Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface’s romance remains one of the hot topics trending at every social media street.

Although, fans are divided on the issues, with some in support of their show of romance barely two weeks after the music star asking his wife , Annie for a divorce. The other half of social media advocates are enraged with their public display of affection without caring who would be hurt from their actions.

The recent proposal from Tuface to Natasha was more like the final straw that broke the Camel’s back. It made it obvious that Tuface had not only moved on long before asking for a divorce, his defending Natasha proved he ‘allegedly’ has no respect left for his estranged wife.

When it seems the talk of the town would be the couple are getting into the groove of finally showing the world their love, Mama Idibia came on social media to burst all their bubbles with her comment.

Tuface Idibia’s mum asking mothers to plead with Natasha Osawaru to free her son from her clutches, is like making the love story which is just about to take off, dead on arrival.

Even though her statement has cast a shadow on the love, a few of Tuface female fans wish they are in Natasha Osawaru’s shoes.

Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osawaru is a Nigerian politician, who is currently the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

She is the daughter of Desmond and Philomina Osawaru and the granddaughter of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, a well-known businessman and philanthropist.

She holds a Law degree from Igbinedion University and a Master’s Degree in Fashion/Apparel Design from the Parsons School of Design in New York.

Although Annie has not publicly addressed reports of their separation, 2Baba’s declaration about Natasha has sparked reactions on social media, with many expressing mixed opinions.

The drama that followed the Tuface, Annie and Natasha Osawaru love triangle is something the public is eager to see the twists and turns.

