Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her husband, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, as the legendary Afrobeat singer marked his 50th birthday on Thursday, September 18.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Osawaru gushed over her husband, describing him as “The love of my life” while also acknowledging their 20-year age difference.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to the love of my life. You are 50!!!!! Oh wow!!!!!! You spaced me with 20 years and you look younger than I do…

“Innocent Ujah Idibia my husband, words cannot express the joy you’ve brought into my life. My joy is complete with you in it.”

The lawmaker and the multi-award-winning singer tied the knot in a private traditional wedding ceremony in Benin City earlier this year, just months after 2Baba ended his marriage to Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

The traditional rites, which took place at the residence of the Esama of Benin, were attended by close family and friends but kept away from the cameras to maintain privacy.

2Baba had earlier gone public about his relationship with Osawaru in February, confirming his intentions when he declared: “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her.”

The singer’s milestone 50th birthday has since sparked celebrations across social media, with fans and colleagues praising his enduring influence on Afrobeats and Nigerian music.