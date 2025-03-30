Natasha Osawaru Adds ‘Idibia’ To Her Name

Share

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face’s lover, Natasha Osawaru has sparked marriage rumours as she adds ‘Idibia’ to her name.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that 2Face had announced the end of his 13-year-old marriage to his longtime partner and Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia.

Following this, he unveiled his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo Sate House of Assembly member and the couple has continued to make the headlines after being spotted together at different events.

In a new development, Natasha seems to have taken things further with 2Face as her Instagram page shows that she has now taken up 2Face surname, ‘Idibia.

She wrote: “Honourable Natasha IDIBIA,”

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this posts;

ivy.victor_ wrote: “Even if Natasha decides to leave Innocent tomorrow

Another woman will still want to bear his last name. Too many of them”

beautyqueenmaree said, “If you like, leave your life, education, health, career, beautiful dreams and ambition to carry man for head like GALA, you go suffer pass “Finding Me’”

christabel__25 wrote: “Person go suffer pay rent finish, Network go Dey outside ”

nzubechiii stated: “She’s allegedly legally married to him already. he has even relocated to Edo state. Let’s wish them well. Annie will be fine”

rhodaofficial_ remarked: “Aaaahhh 2face na really big catch 1 woman comot name, another one put am in Capital letter. We dey watch”

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

