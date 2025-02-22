Natasha Osawaru Accused Of Violence, Domestic Abuse

Share

The new lover of legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, Natasha Osawaru, has been accused of domestic abuse, which has sparked reactions among netizens on social media.

Famous Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls made this disclosure in a recent post on his page amid the ongoing drama between 2Face and Annie Idibia.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Natasha Osawaru has recently made headlines following her engagement to 2Face, amidst his divorce announcement from Annie Idibia.

In a new development, Cutie Juls alleged that Natasha Osawaru engaged in violent behaviour towards her ex-partner, smashing bottles and utilizing her connections to have him detained.

Cutie Juls further claimed that Natasha’s actions stemmed from excessive drinking and Paul’s desire to end the relationship.

The post reads, “Just small Aproko to the Idibia family. Please this is Paul ex, husband to Tasha and the father of her son. Natasha used a bottle to break Paul’s head, and locked him up in police cells, with the help of her connection just because her highness was too much and Paul wanted out of the relationship”.

Reaction trailing this post; Queen of Scentz remarked, “We listen, we don’t judge. Another man’s food is another man’s poison”. Ebuka Daniel wrote, “I’ve heard she’s actually violent and misuses the political position of her family. Such people need to be brought to book “. Jorie Gold quizzed, “Maybe she’s his nemesis, who knows?”. Ade XO added, “Na perfect match abeg. Make nobody put mouth. Go baby “. See the post below;

