The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) has declared that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi East) can not position herself as bigger than the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Thursday, Sen Adeola stated that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for flagrant violation of the Senate Standing Orders and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a member of the 10th Senate with experience as a member of the 8th and 9th Senate, I make bold to say that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was in gross violation of the Senate Standing Orders and the Senate did the appropriate thing in her suspension.

We are all Senators-Elect until sworn in with the Constitution and the Standing Orders. It is only then that we become Senators under oath to abide by the Constitution and the Standing Orders,” he stated.

He observed that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan did not exhaust the internal mechanisms available to her for any grievance, stressing that by filing a lawsuit against the Presiding Officer of the Senate and the Senate, her petition could not be entertained in the Senate until the court decided on the suit she filed.

“ The Senate as an institution derives its power from the Constitution to make rules for its orderly conduct. And the Legislative House( Powers and Privilege) Act 2018 grants the Senate rights to conduct its affairs as an arm of government free from judicial encumbrances.

“The outcome of its decisions can be challenged, but the Senate cannot be stopped from functioning as an arm of government,” Adeola stated.

On Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegation of sexual harassment against Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, which allegedly occurred over a year ago, Adeola stated that such allegations without concrete evidence yet against the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly amounts to an attack on the institution of Nigeria’s parliament.

He said that the 10th Senate is gender friendly through many of its passed bills and motions, adding that the female Senators in the Senate had not been suppressed, silenced or oppressed as all honour and courtesies due any Senator were accorded to them within and outside the Red Chamber.

“I want to call on the International Parliamentary Union, IPU, not to be coaxed to do anything that will diminish the status of the parliament as the bastion of democracy. IPU should not succumb to being used as an instrument of blackmail against a national institution of parliament,” he stated.

The Senator commended Hon. Khafilat Oghara, the House of Representatives Committee Chairperson on Women Affairs and official Nigeria representative at the IPU, for her position, stating the issues in proper perspective, adding that he was happy that the IPU President did not swallow the allegations of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan hook, line and sinker.

Senator Adeola stated that Akpoti-Uduaghan remained suspended until she fulfills the conditions offered for her suspension to be reconsidered or a court of competent jurisdiction decides otherwise, stating that the institution of the Senate is bigger than all the present members and will outlive all of the members in due course.

