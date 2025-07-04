New Telegraph

Natasha: No Price Greater Than One’s Right – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja for overturning the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate.

Atiku in a post on his verified social media handle, described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension by the Senate as “obnoxious.”

He praised Justice Nyako for upholding the rule of law, and commended Akpoti-Uduaghan for taking a stand against what he called an illegality.

“I commend Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the courage in lifting the obnoxious suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“I also hail Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for challenging the illegality of her suspension by not sleeping on her rights in a chamber where women are already vulnerable.

“There’s no price that is too great in asserting one’s rights,” Atiku said.

