Natasha Must Apologise To Nigerians For Gross Misconduct- Campaign For Democracy

The Campaign for Democracy has said that the actions taken by the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, since the “avoidable” crisis began a few weeks ago, have put Nigeria’s image on trial before the global community.

The CSO expressed concern that, rather than addressing the core issues surrounding her suspension within the framework of Nigeria’s democratic institutions, Akpoti-Uduaghan chose to “engage in a campaign of calumny against the Senate as an institution.”

In a statement yesterday, signed by its President, CD said AkpotiUduaghan’s activities within and outside the country since the beginning of the controversy had cast an unfortunate dent on the image of Nigeria, for which she must apologise.

According to the organisation, this is nothing but gross misconduct against Nigeria. The statement, however, advised respected Nigerian leaders to always identify when not to play opposition politics with delicate national issues, in the best interest of the nation.

The statement added: “More worrisome is the fact that she has distorted the facts preceding her suspension and curiously held on to her sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President as the reason for the initial actions taken against her.”

