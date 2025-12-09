Natasha Marks 46th Birthday With Gratitude

Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday, December 9 marked her 46th birthday with heartfelt reflections and a renewed sense of gratitude, celebrating not only her personal journey but also her commitment to community development.

The senator shared an emotional message on Instagram, thanking God for the guidance, strength, and growth she has experienced over the years.

She offered prayers for continued wisdom and protection as she enters a new chapter of her life.

She expressed appreciation for the people in her life and prayed for their well-being. She also asked for clarity and purpose as she continues her service to the nation.

As part of the celebrations, Akpoti-Uduaghan practically extended her gratitude by giving back to her secondary school, Federal Government College (FGC) Idoani.

She announced that several major projects had been facilitated for the institution, all aimed at improving infrastructure and creating a better learning environment for current and future students.

The projects include a 2,000-seat auditorium, a 500-capacity multipurpose hall, ten staff quarters, 300 solar-powered streetlights, and a 50,000-litre solar-powered water system. According to her, these initiatives are expected to be completed next year.

Reflecting on the significance of the school in her life, the senator noted that FGC Idoani played a key role in shaping her character, discipline, and leadership skills.

She, however, emphasised that her contributions were driven by gratitude rather than politics.

Akpoti-Uduaghan described the gesture as a way of honouring the institution that helped lay the foundation for her personal and professional growth, reaffirming her commitment to supporting educational development within her constituency.