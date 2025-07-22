Natasha Makes Way Into NASS On Foot After Stoppage Of Her Convoy

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday made her way into the National Assembly premises in Abuja on foot after she was initially denied access.

New Telegraph recalls that the lawmaker who is serving a six-month suspension by the upper lawmaking body had vowed to resume sitting after a court verdict asking the Senate to recall her.

However, when she arrived at the National Assembly, her convoy was stopped, denying her entry into the premises.

READ ALSO

The car in front of her, carrying activist Aisha Yesufu, was also stopped from entering the National Assembly.

But later on, she alighted from her car and proceeded into the National Assembly on foot, accompanied by some supporters.