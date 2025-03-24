Natasha: Lawyer Writes FG, Says Suspending Elected Representative Illogical

Share

Civil rights lawyer and public affairs analyst, Carl Umegboro, has berated Nigeria’s lawmakers over their recurring suspension of fellow elected representatives which he said is gradually becoming a model in the nation’s democracy, describing it as reckless, obnoxious, vexatious, and ultra vires.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, Umegboro frowned at the ongoing commotion in which a lawmaker representing Kogi State in the red chamber, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was purportedly suspended for 6 months from her official duties.

The legal practitioner described the situation as the height of rascality, inanity, and mischief, arguing that an elected member of the parliament is a representative of his constituency, which means that any attempt to deprive her right to representation is an attack on the constituency itself, not on the member.

Umegboro reasons that depriving a representative of a constituency of space and opportunity in the parliament is akin to removing the entire constituency from the country’s Constitution, which is unacceptable under any guise.

