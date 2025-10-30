Natasha Invites Akpabio To Commission Projects

There are strong indications that the protracted rift between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has finally been resolved, as Natasha on Thursday extended an invitation to Akpabio and other senators to commission her constituency projects in Kogi State next week.

Natasha, who recently returned from a six-month suspension by the Senate, made the invitation in a personally signed letter read during plenary by the Senate President.

In the letter, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan invited all senators to join her for a series of project commissioning events in Ihima, Kogi State, on Sunday, to mark her second anniversary in the Senate.

The letter partly read: “In marking my second year anniversary as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to invite my Distinguished colleagues to join me for projects commissioning in Kogi State.”

According to the letter, the meeting point for the event is her residence at Plot 101, Jimoh Akpoti Street, Ihima, Okene, Kogi State. She also noted that senators traveling by air could land at the Obajana Airstrip before proceeding to Ihima by road.

Apparently pleased with the gesture, Senator Akpabio congratulated Natasha after reading her letter, saying, “Congratulations in advance.”

It would be recalled that the rift between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan began earlier in the year over a seat reallocation dispute in the Senate Chamber, which later led to her suspension for six months on March 6, 2025.

Since her reinstatement on September 24, Natasha has been increasingly engaging with Senate leadership during plenary.

Her latest letter, read publicly by the Senate President, is seen as a major reconciliatory move signaling the restoration of peace between both lawmakers.