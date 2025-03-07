Natasha: Ijaw Youths Condemn Sponsored Calls For Akpabio’s Removal

Share

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) has strongly c o n d e m n e d calls for the impeacament of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the controversy involving him and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group described any impeachment moves against Akpabio as unnecessary, stressing that some paid agents and vested interests are working round the clock to ignite instability in the Senate with the ongoing drama.

The IYN in a statement yesterday signed by the president and the secretary, Frank Ebikabo and Federal Ebiaridor, respectively, said: “We are constrained to vehemently condemn the unnecessary calls for the impeachment of the Senate President by paid agents motivated by interests other than patriotism.

“A willful attempt to foment instability in the Senate cannot be the right way to approach any controver – sy. We are against it.” IYN called for transparency and objectivity in the handling of the matter, saying it has implicit confidence in the leadership abilities of the former governor of Akwa Ibom State.

It urged Nigerians not to be deceived into believing the conspiracy, and the allegations against Akpabio even before the matter was resolved.

The Ijaw youths enjoined the former Minister of Nigeria Delta Affairs to be resolute and focused on his responsibilities to the country even in this trying times.

The statement read in part: “The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) has observed with keen interest the raging drama involving the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“At this point, transparency and objectivity should be the watchword in resolving the burning issue distracting the Senate.

“While we believe that the issue should be transparently handled in the National Assembly, we are worried about the apparent conspiracy and the lynch mob crying murder against the Senate President.

“As stakeholders in the Niger Delta, we have observed the remarkable leadership qualities and activities of the Senate President for years.

“While we are not prejudging the ongoing investigation, we make bold to state our deep reservations over the claim that the Senate President took Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to his residence like one school child to show her his house, to convince her to have good time with him in his country home.”

