Natasha Holds Homecoming Rally Despite Kogi Govt Ban

The suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Tuesday received a rousing homecoming from her supporters and residents of the Ihima community of Kogi despite the state government’s ban on rallies and processions.

New Telegraph gathered that as early as 8 am, her supporters across the five Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kogi Central gathered at the Ihima community of the Okehi Local Government Area (LGA) to welcome the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker.

According to the report, several local musicians took turns entertaining the people who attended the celebration while they awaited the arrival of the Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natasha arrived at the place in a white helicopter, eliciting applause from her teeming, jubilant supporters.

Speaking at the rally, she said, “Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be allowed.

“I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time, the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am breaking no law.

This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.”

