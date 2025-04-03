Natasha Hails INEC For Rejecting Her Recall Process

Share

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for rejecting the process by some groups and individuals to recall her from the Senate.

In a statement issued by her media team on Thursday, Akpoti-Uduaghan praised INEC for rejecting what she called a ‘Fake process’ by sponsored groups and individuals to recall her from the Senate.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the electoral umpire declared that the recall petition failed to meet the requirement of the Constitution and, therefore, could no longer be processed.

The Senator in response to the INEC’s rejection thanked the Nigerian electoral umpire for upholding justice constitutionally and refusing to bow to pressures from what she termed ‘Undemocratic elements in Kogi and the Senate.

READ ALSO

While thanking the commission for upholding justice and constitutionality, she mocked ex-Governor Yahaya Bello and others for attempting to break her willpower.

She said, “God has put to shame anti-democratic forces plotting my recall from the Senate, including one of the most wanted persons by the EFCC, former governor Yahaya Bello.

“All along, I did not exercise any fear because I have a God that never fails, and I have people on my side.

“The decision to reject the recall process is a justice against injustice. INEC has proven to be truly independent, and history will never forget this justice.

“I commend the umpire for shaming the shameless agents of darkness and setting the record straight according to the laws of our land.

“To God be the glory, we have defeated them again. This development is another record-breaking against those who prefer coming from the backyard, the manipulators, election riggers, the violent merchants and their allies in Kogi Central and beyond.

“Bear in mind that your days are numbered in politics. I am out to bring justice to the oppressed and to ensure Nigeria is great again.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

