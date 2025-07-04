Natasha Fined N5m For Contempt

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday fined suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, ₦5m for contempt.

Justice Nyako, while delivering judgment in the suit filed by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan challenging her suspension, began with the contempt application filed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio, in his application, challenged the senator’s post on social media, arguing it violated an earlier court order restraining all parties from commenting to the press or making social media posts related to the case.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel argued that the post was not connected to the court’s order concerning her suspension, but rather referred to a separate issue involving sexual harassment allegations against the third respondent (Akpabio).

However, Justice Nyako held that after reviewing the post and the application before her instituted by the third respondent, she was satisfied that it was linked to the suspension matter before the court and therefore found the plaintiff guilty of contempt.