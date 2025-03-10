Natasha: Face Reality, Do What Is Right, Saraki Tells Akpabio

Share

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has asked Senate President Godswill Akpabio to “face reality and do what is right.”

Saraki was reacting to comments made by Akpabio, on Friday, when the Senate President hosted some Niger Delta youth leaders.

Akpabio had said there were individuals in Adamawa and Kwara states who wished to see him removed from his position.

Though Akpabio didn’t mention names, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Saraki, who are from Adamawa and Kwara respectively, had issued statements calling on the senate president to step aside regarding the case involving Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, the senator representing Kogi central.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of making sexual advances towards her during a visit to his home in Akwa Ibom State. The allegation was preceded by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s outburst against Akpabio over the seating arrangement in the senate chambers.

In a statement yesterday signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his media aide, Saraki described Akpabio’s assertions as “cheap politics and trivialising of a serious issue.”

He reiterated the need for an open and unbiased investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He said: “The attention of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office has been drawn to the statement made by Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio while addressing the leaders of some ‘youth ethnic groups’ on Friday that certain individuals from Kwara and Adamawa States want him removed because he is from the Niger Delta region,” the statement reads.”

