Natasha Distributes Digital Learning Materials To Schools

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has distributed digital learning devices to pupils of three schools in the area.

The beneficiary schools include LGEA Primary School, Ganaja, LGEA Standard College, Ganaja Ajaokuta, and Adavi Local Government Science Secondary School, Nagazi–Eba in Adavi Local Government Area.

In distributing the items, Senator Natasha described it as a “reflection of her firm belief that our children deserve access to the tools and technology that will prepare them for a competitive and fast-changing world.”

She said, “Digital learning isn’t a luxury; it is a necessity. We just got started, and by God’s grace, the distribution will continue in the remaining local governments on Monday as we work steadily to digitalise learning across schools in Kogi Central.

“By investing in our children, we are building a smarter and stronger future for our communities, state and country,” she said.