New Telegraph

March 1, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Natasha Distributes Digital…

Natasha Distributes Digital Learning Materials To Schools

Natasha Distributes Digital Learning Materials To Kogi Central Schools

Natasha Distributes Digital Learning Materials To Kogi Central Schools

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has distributed digital learning devices to pupils of three schools in the area.

The beneficiary schools include LGEA Primary School, Ganaja, LGEA Standard College, Ganaja Ajaokuta, and Adavi Local Government Science Secondary School, Nagazi–Eba in Adavi Local Government Area.

In distributing the items, Senator Natasha described it as a “reflection of her firm belief that our children deserve access to the tools and technology that will prepare them for a competitive and fast-changing world.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

She said, “Digital learning isn’t a luxury; it is a necessity. We just got started, and by God’s grace, the distribution will continue in the remaining local governments on Monday as we work steadily to digitalise learning across schools in Kogi Central.

“By investing in our children, we are building a smarter and stronger future for our communities, state and country,” she said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Gov Yusuf Strengthen APC With All-Inclusive Governance – Dan’agundi
Read Next

Female Officer Dies After Being Run Over By NSCDC Vehicle