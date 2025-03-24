Natasha Dismisses Apology To Senate

Share

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan denied reports that she apologised to the Senate over the issue that led to her suspension.

In a statement issued on Monday, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan described the claims as false and misleading, insisting that she still stands by her position.

She, however, accused those spreading the false reports of trying to twist the truth and mislead the public., adding that some individuals were trying to manipulate public opinion with fake statements.

The suspended senator said she remains committed to defending the rights of her people.

READ ALSO

She also expressed concern over what she called a planned effort to silence her voice in the National Assembly and urged Nigerians to be careful of misinformation, adding that any official statement from her would come only from her verified channels.

“The reports suggesting that I have apologized to the Senate and retracted my position are completely untrue. I stand firmly by my words and actions and have not issued any apology to the Senate or anyone regarding this matter.

“I urge the public to disregard these rumours and publications as they do not represent my position. My commitment remains to truth, justice, and the people I represent.

“This is not just about me; it is about the integrity of our democracy. I will not be intimidated or forced into submission through false narratives.

“I appreciate the support and solidarity of my people. Rest assured, I will continue to fight for what is right and just,” she stated

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

