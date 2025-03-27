Natasha Denies Receiving Recall Notice From INEC

Share

The suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has denied receiving any notification for her recall from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

New Telegraph recalls that in a letter dated March 26 and signed by its Secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran Anthony, INEC said it had forwarded a notice to Senator Natasha and copied the leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, confirming that the commission had commenced recall proceedings against her.

In the statement read, INEC said that the notice is in line with Section 69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The notice read: “Pursuant to Section 69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I write to notify you of the receipt of a petition from representatives of registered voters in your constituency seeking your recall from the Senate.

“This notification is in line with the provision of Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall, 2024.

“This letter is also copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and simultaneously published on the Commission’s website.”

However, when contacted, Senator Natasha said she is yet to receive any letter from INEC, adding that she would ask her lawyers.

She said: “I haven’t been served. I will ask my lawyers,”

Earlier on Wednesday, INEC confirmed that petitioners seeking the recall of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, have updated their records as required by law.

According to INEC, the petitioners have updated their contact details by providing their telephone numbers and email addresses.

To this end, the electoral commission said it has resumed the process of recalling Senator Natasha.

