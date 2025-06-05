Natasha Denies Blackmailing Tinubu in Viral Tape

Share

The suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Wednesday, denied any connection with a viral audio and video purportedly featuring her in a conversation with a journalist where she claimed that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, blackmailed President Bola Tinubu to have her imprisoned.

Dismissing the claim in a statement personally signed and released in Abuja, Akpoti-Uduaghan categorically dissociated herself from the contents of the recordings, urging the public to disregard them entirely.

She described the viral materials as “a deliberate act of misinformation” crafted with malicious intent to tarnish her reputation and destabilise the leadership of the National Assembly.

The Kogi politician reaffirmed her commitment to truth, justice, and responsible democratic engagement.

She further disclosed that her legal team and relevant security agencies have been instructed to investigate the origin of the doctored content and ensure that those behind it are held accountable.

The statement partly read, “I categorically and unequivocally dissociate myself from this video and audio recording. At no time did I grant such an interview or hold any such conversation with a journalist or anyone else. The voice in the recording is not mine — it has been cloned and manipulated with clear malicious intent.

“The general public is advised to treat the circulating video and audio as entirely false and misleading. This is the work of desperate individuals intent on smearing the image of a law-abiding, peace-loving public servant.

“I remain steadfast in my service to the people and urge Nigerians to remain vigilant against coordinated campaigns of disinformation and digital impersonation aimed at creating unnecessary political tension.”

