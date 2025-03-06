Natasha: Delta Women Demand Unreserved Apology From Akpabio Over Sexual Harassment

Share

A group, known as Virtuous Women of Delta (VWD), has demanded for an unreserved apology from Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the allegations by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan that she was being harassed sexually.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the group said that Akpabio’s actions and utterances were sacrilegious.

The group argued that Akpabio, being from the South-South geopolitical zone, ought to have known the culture and traditions of the people as it relates to handing women who are duly married.

Coordinator of the VWD, Deaconess, Eguolo Oghenekevwe, warned that in the event that the Senate President failed to apologize, he should be prepared to face the wrath of the women within the next 14 days.

The statement read thus: “We have patiently watched how the Senate President has been dragging our wife through the mud which in our tradition it’s considered sacrilegious and attracts heavy sanctions.

“The fact that he walked out our wife from a public place alone is enough for us to match to the National Assembly naked.

If within the next 14 days Akpabio fails to tender an unreserved apology we may forced to visit the National Assembly to register our anger.

