Natasha Defies Ban, Says No One Will Stop Her From Going Home

Share

In spite of the Kogi State Government’s order and curfew declared by her local government leadership, embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, yesterday received a heroine’s welcome upon her arrival in the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State in a helicopter for a Sallah rally in her constituency.

Twenty-four hours to her scheduled arrival the state government and police had imposed restrictions on movement and public gatherings in the state, citing security reports.

However, addressing a large crowd in her compound in Okehi, Akpoti-Uduaghan dismissed the government’s restrictions, saying she was only celebrating Sallah with her constituents. The representative of Kogi Central, who is serving a six month suspension from the upper chamber over alleged misconduct, has been making headlines after accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

She said: “Nobody and nothing can stop me from coming to my home. “I am an Ebira woman; this is my land. I am the daughter of the late Dr. Jimoh Abdul Akpoti. I know my roots; I am not a bastard, and I am not afraid of anybody.

“Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be allowed. “I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that.

“I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.” The legislator added:

“For the past one month now, I have been going through some challenges, but your prayers and love kept me going. “Some people say we are stubborn, no we are not, and we are only courageous and refuse to be cheated. “We don’t easily react, but when we do we stand by it because we stand by the truth and justice.

“Sometime in 2023, you all came out and cast your vote for me in your volition, you were not armed twisted, you all came, defy the sun and rain to vote for me Natasha because want a true representation at the National Assembly, so don’t allow anyone out of selfish interest to take that representation from you. “What I have been going through for the past one month now is because I refused to compromise with the usual corrupt system.

“I refused to dine with them in corruption; I always stand against their usual style of corruption and dirty politics, so that’s why they want Natasha out.” Meanwhile, Akpoti-Uduaghan has said Akpabio, state Governor, Ododo, and immediate past governor, Yahaya Bello, should be held responsible if she and her supporters were attacked.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

