Natasha: CSOs Stage Peaceful Rally In Support Of Akpabio

The National Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (NACOCSO), on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest to the National Assembly, expressing their full support for the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The Coalition, which consists of 27 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), gathered at the main gate of the National Assembly, to express their unflinching support for Akpabio as well as to address the recent controversy surrounding the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Addressing Journalists at the National Assembly gate, Adebayo Lion Ogorry, the National Coordinator of NACOCSO, said that the CSOs were in full support of Akpabio and the Senate, for suspending Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing the Kogi Central Senator of twisting the facts of the matter to suit her narrative of sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio.

The Coalition also called on Nigerians to support the Senate in its efforts to maintain order and discipline and to reject any attempts to exploit emotional blackmail or social media outrage to undermine the nation’s democratic institutions.

Members of the Coalition displayed placards with different inscriptions supporting Akpabio and discouraging Natasha from further subjecting the Senate and indeed Nigeria to ridicule before the international community.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Peaceful Protest and Rally in support of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Natasha should stop embarrassing the Nigerian Senate and the Federal Government. You are not the first or only female Senator in the National Assembly.”

The speech presented by the NACOCSO National Coordinator reads: “After careful consideration of the facts, we unequivocally support Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has deliberately twisted the facts of the case to suit her false and selfish narrative of sexual harassment, victimisation and Suppression by the leadership of the Senate.

“It is worthy of note and very important that Nigerians should separate the facts from sensationalism and resist the growing trend of exploiting gender sentiments to mask disorderly conduct within the Senate by Senator Natasha. The legislative chamber is not a battleground for personal grievances or emotional outbursts but a place of order, debate, and democratic principle.

“The facts of the matter are crystal clear: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to comply with a routine seating arrangement change in the Senate, engaging in disorderly conduct and violating the decorum expected of lawmakers.

“The Senate Committee on Ethics invited her for a disciplinary hearing, where she was found guilty of unruly behaviour and sanctioned accordingly.

“We condemn Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions, which have brought disrepute to the Senate and undermined the democratic process. Her refusal to comply with the seating arrangement change and her subsequent behaviour demonstrated a blatant disregard for the rules and institutions of our democracy.

“It is crystal clear that what was before the Senate was not her petition against the Senate President but her conduct on the floor of the Senate, which violated the decorum expected of lawmakers. We are aware that reshuffling of seats in the Senate is a regular routine that happens all the time and it’s always done in a way that ensures order and pays respect to seniority.

“The issue has nothing to do with Gender-Based Suppression when the facts point to a different thing completely. The rules of the Senate cannot be bent just because a particular lawmaker chooses to play the victim card when confronted with the consequences of her actions.

“Every Senator, regardless of gender, must conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity of the Red Chamber. We cannot start excusing unruly behaviour because of gender- if we do, then we are setting a dangerous precedent where rules become optional based on emotional appeal.

“Some voices are trying to frame this as an attack on women in politics. That is a manipulation of the truth. Nigeria has many strong female leaders who have made their mark through discipline, strategic engagement, and respect for institutional processes. The Senate is not and has never been against women.

“However, no Lawmaker—man or woman—is above the rules of the chamber. The issue here is not gender; it is the expectation that all Senators must conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the institution they serve. The rules of engagement apply equally to all members, and when a Senator repeatedly flouts those rules, there must be consequences.

“The Allegations of Sexual Harassment Were Never Before the Senate since the Senate does not deliberate in sexual harassment allegations and the matter has been taken to court.

“It is highly unlikely that she will win such a court case because the alleged incident supposedly happened over a year ago. She had multiple opportunities to report it to the Senate, the police, or any authority, yet she did not until when her seat was changed.

“Furthermore Even after this alleged incident, she travelled multiple times with the Senate President for international events, which were well-documented online. She was in the same spaces as him, attended meetings with him, and was often with her husband during these trips.

“The Senate must not bow to emotional blackmail or social media outrage fueled by false or half-truth narratives. Nigeria’s democracy thrives when its institutions are strong, disciplined, and governed by rules—not when they are manipulated to serve personal or partisan interests.

“We must ensure that the principles of accountability, order, and respect remain the guiding forces of our legislative process. This is not about silencing anyone; it is about ensuring that the Senate remains a place of reasoned debate, not theatrical disruptions.

“We applaud Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Senate for upholding the principles of order, discipline, and respect for the institution. The Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was a necessary measure to maintain the integrity and dignity of the legislative body.

“We urge all Nigerians to support the Senate in its efforts to maintain order and discipline, and to reject any attempts to exploit emotional blackmail or social media outrage to undermine our democratic institutions.”

