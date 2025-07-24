Natasha: Court’s Ruling On Recall Didn’t Nullify Suspension Resolution –Lawyer

A legal practitioner and rights advocate, Mr. Liborous Oshoma, has faulted the manner the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stormed the National Assembly on Tuesday to resume sitting, declaring it as unconstitutional and a misinterpretation of the order of the Abuja Federal High Court.

The lawyer who spoke on the Eagle 102.5 FM monitored by New Telegraph, said that had the Senator employed diplomacy and not whipping up public sentiment, her matter could have been won and she would have returned to the Senate, representing her people.

Recall that Natasha was suspended by the Senate for 6 months for violating the Senate rules regarding sitting arrangement during plenary.

Though the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had rigged the position of the members by saying: “The Is say nay” despite their rejecting her position, Natasha refused to take a queue to instantly apologize openly and be forgiven.

To Ochoma, “Without pandering to sentiment and allowing the masses to form their opinion, I don’t think the distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan went to resume yesterday (Tuesday) but rather went to protest.