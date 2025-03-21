Natasha: Constituents Stand By Recall Process

Share

…say ‘senator caused us int’l embarassment’

Ebira indigenes have condemned, in strong terms, insinuations that the recall process against the lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was not endorsed by the majority of the electorate in the area.

The indigenes, from across the five local governments of Kogi Central, said they had resolved to bring the embattled Senator back home, adding that the embarassment she had caused the senatorial district had, unfortunately, taken an “international dimension.”

Recall that the National Assembly has been hit by allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio after Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan refused to respect the Senate rules and was penalised.

This stand was taken in a statement yesterday, jointly signed by the President and Secretary of the Kogi Central Elites Forum (KCEF), Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulazeez Ibrahim and Prince Akerejola Johnson of Ogori/Magongo LGA, respectively.

The constituents told Nigerians to disregard the deliberate mischief by the camp of the Kogi Central Senator suggesting that people were deceived to come out for the recall exercise.

The statement said: “No one is sponsoring this recall. Our people are largely united on this cause. From the history of Ebiras, you know we cannot be deceived.

“What she has done has been mainly propaganda. Even some of us that supported her on social media then are no longer with her.

We cannot trade the integrity of the state and Nigeria for the selfish, juvenile tendencies of a Senator. “A matter as simple as not taking an assigned seat in the Senate should not be one that would warrant a “sexual harassment” national embarrassment of this nature, especially where all evidences point to blackmail. This is not who we are as Ebiras.”

