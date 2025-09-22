Natasha: Coalition Berates NLC Over Indefinite Strike Threat

The Coalition for the Defense of Democracy in Nigeria (COD- DIN) has berated Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero over his threat of an indefinite strike if the suspended Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan is not recalled by the Senate.

Addressing a press conference at the weekend in Abuja, the group labelled the threat an assault to democracy and undue interference on the judiciary role of adjudication. CODDIN’s Peter Nwokolo condemned the Ajaero’s alleged partisanship in the matter.

The coalition also accused him of becoming a willing tool in the hands of desperate politicians whose interest it now panders to. Nwokolo said: “That the matter is still before a court of competent jurisdiction and therefore, sub judice, the NLC, threatening to embark on an indefinite strike if the Senator is not recalled as unsavory assault on the principle of democracy and undue interference in the judiciary role to adjudicate on of national issues.

“It has now become evident, that the Joe Ajero-led Nigeria Labour Congress has constituted itself into an embarrassment, one that ok eaves a sour taste in the mouths of many Nigerians.