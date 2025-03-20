Natasha: CNPP Calls On UN To Protect Women In Politics

Share

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and civil society organizations (CSOs) under the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have called for urgent intervention to uphold justice and protect women in Nigerian politics.

The coalition made the call letter in letter addressed to the United Nations (UN) Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria. The letter, signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the CNPP and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of the coalition, highlights the challenges faced by female politicians in a maledominated political environment.

The coalition expressed concerns over what it described as a “calculated effort to undermine Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s credibility.” The senator, representing Kogi Central, has been at the centre of controversy following her allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The coalition, particularly urged the United Nations (UN) to disregard the recent protest march to its premises, led by a group identified as Women for Change Vanguard, which according to it, was orchestrated to discredit Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and trivialize her weighty allegations.

Emphasizing the systemic challenges faced by women in Nigerian politics, the coalition cited the rushed recommendation of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. The letter read in part:

We, the undersigned representatives of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and civil society organizations (CSOs) under the auspices of the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs), write to express our grave concerns regarding recent developments surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central of Kogi State.

“We urge the United Nations (UN) to disregard the recent protest march to its premises, led by a group identified as Women for Change Vanguard, which we believe was orchestrated to discredit Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and trivialize her weighty allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“This protest, in our view, is part of a calculated effort to undermine Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s credibility and to silence her courageous outcry against injustice.

We passionately request the United Nations to take note of this orchestrated move, which is emblematic of a broader campaign to persecute Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her recent engagement with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) regarding her suspension from the Senate and her allegations against Senator Akpabio.

“The attempt to criminalize the outcry of a victim of injustice is a dangerous precedent that threatens to silence women in Nigeria who dare to speak out against oppression and abuse.

“With only four female Senators in the Nigerian Senate today, it is imperative to protect the few women who have dared to participate in politics despite the overwhelming challenges posed by a male-dominated political environment.

“These challenges are exacerbated by the immense wealth and influence wielded by some male politicians who are determined to retain power at all costs. The intentional role of the United Nations in safeguarding the voices of women in politics cannot be overstated, and no sacrifice towards this cause can be deemed too great.

“The need to protect female politicians from an unjust system imposed by influential forces motivated this letter of appeal. These forces, as evidenced in the rushed recommendation of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, will stop at nothing to protect their own.

“We also urge the United Nations to take special notice of the sequence of events leading to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, despite a valid restraining order issued by a Federal High Court in Abuja. This blatant disregard for due process is a typical example of the systemic challenges faced by women in Nigerian politics.

We implore the United Nations to ignore any protest aimed at undermining Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s quest for justice and to stand firmly in support of her rights.

“This appeal aligns with the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, the Convention on the Political Rights of Women (CPRW), and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

These foundational documents underscore the importance of protecting women’s rights in politics and ensuring their equal access to political and public life. “We trust that the United Nations will act decisively to uphold justice, protect women in Nigerian politics, and send a clear message that the voices of women will not be silenced by intimidation or disregard for the rule of law.”

The CNPP and the civil society coalition had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum for Senator Akpabio to step aside as Senate President to allow for an independent investigation into the allegations.

They also warned that failure to comply would result in mass protests and mobilization of international bodies and Nigerians in the diaspora, as well as female lawmakers in the US and UK, to pressure the Nigerian government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

