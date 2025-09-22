Natasha Challenges Court’s Jurisdiction, Slams FG For Abuse Of Power

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has launched a legal offensive against the Federal Government, describing the criminal defamation charges filed against her as a brazen attempt at political persecution.

Filing Preliminary Objections before both the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and the Federal High Court, the Senator’s legal team insists that the prosecutions, initiated following complaints by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello, are unconstitutional, frivolous, and designed to intimidate opposition voices.

The charges, filed following petitions by Senate President and former Governor Yahaya Bello, stem from statements allegedly made by the Senator.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team, led by four Senior Advocates of Nigeria, contends that the prosecutions are unconstitutional and aimed at shielding the private reputations of the complainants rather than protecting public interest or national security.

Her counsel submitted exhibits demonstrating that the statements fall within public discourse and media commentary.

Central to the Senator’s objection is the argument that the AGF lacks locus standi to prosecute defamation on behalf of private individuals.

Her lawyers assert that defamation matters are inherently civil in nature and that attempting to criminalise them constitutes intimidation, suppresses free speech, and represents a misuse of the criminal justice system.

Senator Natasha further contends that the charges were brought without proper investigation, contrasting sharply with her own petitions alleging threats to her life by the complainants, which she claimed were ignored.

She argues that this selective enforcement violates her constitutional rights, particularly Section 42, and represents discriminatory prosecution because of her opposition political affiliation.

The Senator’s defence team, comprising Prof. Roland Otaru, SAN; Dr E. West-Idahosa, SAN; J.J. Usman, SAN; and M.J. Numa, SAN, urges the courts to dismiss the cases at the preliminary stage, warning that allowing the prosecutions to proceed would undermine the integrity of the justice system and waste taxpayers’ resources.