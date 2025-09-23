Natasha Challenges Court’s Jurisdiction In ‘Cybercrime’ Case

The trial of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator representing Kogi central, on charges bordering on cybercrime could not proceed yesterday following an objection raised by her legal team.

On June 30, the office of the director of public prosecution of the federation (DPPF) arraigned Akpoti-Uduaghan before a federal high court in Abuja on a six-count charge.

The court granted the lawmaker bail after pleading not guilty and fixed the trial to open on September 22. At the court session on Monday, David Kaswe, counsel for the prosecution, told the court he was ready to call the first witness and had set up equipment (television) for the presentation of evidence.

However, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel, cited a preliminary objection filed on behalf of his client, challenging the court’s jurisdiction. West-Idahosa argued that the objection was not against the content of the charge itself but against the “abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the attorneygeneral of the federation (AGF)”.

The defence also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of service of prosecution witness statements. Although Kaswe urged the court to allow the prosecution to proceed despite the objection, Mohammed Umar, the presiding judge, held that the preliminary objection must first be determined. He adjourned the matter to October 20 for hearing of the application.