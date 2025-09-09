Natasha: Centre Backs Senate Decision To Follow Due Process

A Civil Society Group, the Centre for Leadership Training, has backed the Senate’s decision to follow due process regarding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s plan to resume her legislative duties.

The President, Civil Society Group, the Centre for Leadership Training, Azuka Francis, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Senator Natasha to allow the court’s final adjudication on the matter.

The Centre added that attempts to short-circuit due process, whether by misrepresenting timelines or seeking to preempt judicial pronouncements, undermine the rule of law, which every legislator has sworn to uphold.

The statement read in part, “ First, Senator Natasha’s stated resumption date is erroneous. Her suspension, as resolved by the Senate, runs its full course until Saturday, September 6, 2025.

“It is, therefore, premature and inconsistent with the Senate’s resolution for her to attempt a return before the expiration of the subsisting sanction.

“ Secondly, Senator Natasha has herself taken the matter before the court of law, seeking redress against the Senate’s disciplinary action.

“As a law-abiding institution founded on the principles of constitutionalism, separation of powers, and respect for judicial authority, the Senate cannot — and will not — act in a manner that prejudices the ongoing judicial process.

“ It is therefore imperative for both Senator Natasha and the institution she is a part of to allow the court’s final adjudication on the matter. Any attempt to short-circuit due process, whether by misrepresenting timelines or seeking to preempt judicial pronouncements, undermines the rule of law, which every legislator has sworn to uphold.

The statement noted that the Senate remains firmly committed to fairness, discipline, and the sanctity of its internal rules, while at the same time demonstrating absolute fidelity to the Nigerian Constitution and the authority of the courts.

“Until the judiciary has made its final pronouncement, all parties must exercise patience, respect due process, and uphold the integrity of democratic institutions”

In a letter signed by the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, dated September 4, 2025, declined the request, stating that until the judicial process is concluded, her suspension can be reviewed by the Senate.

He noted that the suspension took effect from Thursday, March 6, 2025, and is still a subject of litigation at the Court of Appeal.

The statement read “The subject matter of your suspension is presently before the Court of Appeal. The matter, therefore, remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded and the Senate formally reviews the suspension in the light of the Court’s pronouncement, no administrative action can be taken by this office to facilitate your resumption,” the Clerk stated.

He assured the lawmaker that the Senate would duly communicate its decision once the judicial process is concluded and the matter formally reviewed.

Senator Natasha had, in a letter to the National Assembly, informed the Clerk of her intention to return to plenary and other Senate activities, claiming that her six-month suspension imposed earlier in the year had lapsed.