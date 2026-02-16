A lawmaker representing Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru-Idibia, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her husband, legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, for giving her a grand Valentine’s Day surprise.

Natasha’s public appreciation came just hours after the singer’s ex-wife, Annie Macaulay, shared clips of her own romantic celebration with a new lover.

Taking to her Instagram story, Natasha shared a video showing how 2Baba had transformed their room into a romantic haven.

The space was beautifully decorated with balloons, flowers, and thoughtful touches that reflected effort and planning.

The soft glow, the colours, and the atmosphere suggested a carefully curated surprise meant to melt hearts. In the clip, Natasha appeared visibly moved and appreciated her husband.

“Thank you, my baby. I love you. Cheers to forever by the special grace of God. I would choose you again and again,” she wrote.

New Telegraph recalls the series of fights and disagreements that ensued between the couple last year. 2Baba’s gesture is proof that all forms of argument and tension between couples have panned out.