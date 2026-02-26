Natasha Calls For Probe Over Attack On Obi, ADC Leaders

Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Wednesday called for an investigation into the assassination attack on former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi and other members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the incident as troubling and unacceptable.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Natasha urged security agencies to act swiftly in identifying and prosecuting those responsible, stressing that political violence had no place in a democratic society.

READ ALSO

According to her, failure to address such incidents could undermine public confidence in the nation’s electoral and security systems.

The senator emphasised “That all political actors, regardless of affiliation, deserve protection and the freedom to engage with citizens without fear of intimidation or harm”.

This is as Natasha urged calm among citizens while authorities carry out investigations, reaffirming the need for unity and respect for democratic values.