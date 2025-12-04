Natasha, Buhari, Labubu Top 2025 Google Searches In Nigeria

The Senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, late Muhammadu Buhari, were among the most searched topics on Google in Nigeria in 2025.

According to Google’s Year in Search report released on Thursday, December 4, aside from the two political figures, the viral toy sensation, Labubu, also made top searches.

New Telegraph reports that Google’s report provides insight into how Nigerians used the internet this year to follow major events, track cultural trends, engage with entertainment, and process moments of national significance.

The death of former President Buhari triggered one of the largest spikes in search activity, as Nigerians revisited his political career, presidency, and legacy.

Other notable deaths, which also drew significant attention, include Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai, Pope Francis, and international footballer Diogo Jota, reflecting a year marked by notable losses that captured public reflection.

Politics and global affairs were major drivers of online engagement as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged as the most searched Nigerian personality, highlighting growing public interest in political debates and leadership developments.

According to the report, Natasha Akpoti drew “Unprecedented public interest” as Nigerians followed developments around her rising political profile.

International events, including the Israel–Iran war and the U.S. elections, also ranked prominently among news-related searches.

However, technology remained a key focus for Nigerians.

The newly released iPhone 17 topped device-related searches, while budget and mid-range options such as the Tecno Pop 10, Redmi 14C, Tecno Spark 40, and Infinix Note 50 Pro were also highly sought after, reflecting the population’s appetite for both premium and affordable gadgets.

Entertainment trends further shaped the national mood.

Gospel hit Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) by Tkeyz featuring Steve Hills was the most searched song, followed by Fido’s Joy Is Coming and Davido and Omah Lay’s collaboration With You.

In Nollywood, director Kemi Adetiba was among the most searched personalities, driven by the popularity of her series To Kill a Monkey, which emerged as the most searched local show of the year.

International shows like Squid Game, Wednesday, and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, also captured strong interest.

Nigerians also turned to Google to understand viral trends and internet culture.

The question “What is Labubu?” topped search queries, as the toy figure became a nationwide sensation.

Searches for the meanings of trending words such as Achalugo, Kelebu, Sope Purr, Ozempic, and nepo baby highlighted the public’s interest in decoding fast-moving slang and social media references.

Food and lifestyle searches reflected an adventurous and globally influenced palate, with users seeking recipes for chinchin, ginger shots, pornstar martini, sausage rolls, lasagne, Chinese rice, and asun rice.

Commenting on the findings, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said, “The 2025 Year in Search is a vibrant reflection of what Nigerians paid attention to. From major headlines and global conflicts to new slang and cooking trends, Nigerians used Search to explore the world around them.”

Google described the findings as a “vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention,” illustrating how Nigerians engaged with news, culture, technology, and entertainment throughout 2025.