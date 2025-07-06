Natasha Akpoti-uduaghan: The Second Coming Of An ‘Eccentric’ Lawmaker

For embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the time has come to return to the Red Chamber; thanks to a recent court ruling that overturned her suspension from the Senate.

After months of political turbulence, the controversial but resilient senator has scored a significant legal victory, despite being fined ₦5 million for contempt of court. This moment marks a symbolic win for a woman who has consistently challenged gender-based political marginalisation in a male-dominated Senate.

The court’s verdict

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, July 4, 2025, ordered the Senate to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, declaring her six-month suspension “unduly excessive” and harmful to the people of Kogi Central, who were left without representation.

The court emphasised that sanctions imposed by the Senate should not infringe on the rights of constituents to be duly represented, advising the legislative body to review its internal disciplinary procedures.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had taken legal action against the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Neda Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

A hollow victory?

While the court ruled in her favour on the suspension, it also held Akpoti-Uduaghan in contempt for a satirical apology she published on Facebook on April 27, 2025; violating an earlier court order that barred all parties from making public comments on the case.

Justice Nyako imposed a ₦5 million fine and ordered the senator to publish a public apology in two national newspapers within seven days, and on her Facebook page within two days.

The controversial suspension

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6, 2025, over alleged gross misconduct.

According to the Senate, she violated its standing rules by refusing to sit in a newly assigned seat during plenary on February 20, 2025; an action interpreted as defiance of the Senate’s authority.

Though the Senate claimed her conduct breached legislative protocol, many observers viewed the punishment as disproportionate and politically motivated.

The court had originally fixed June 27 for judgment but rescheduled the verdict to July 4.

Not her only legal battle

This case is separate from the cybercrime charges recently brought against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, for which she has been granted bail. Nevertheless, her ongoing legal battles have not deterred her resolve to serve her constituents and confront perceived injustices.

A voice that refuses to be silenced

For her supporters, the court’s judgment validates their belief that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was unjust and politically targeted. They argue that the Senate’s action effectively silenced a vocal advocate for her people and denied Kogi Central legitimate representation.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan now looks set to reclaim her seat and resume her legislative duties, despite the controversies surrounding her.

She remains a polarising figure; seen by some as disruptive, but by many others as courageous and trailblazing.

Her return will once again place her at the center of Nigeria’s legislative politics, where she is expected to continue championing causes related to gender equity, governance reforms, and social justice.

As the embers of controversy continue to burn, one thing is certain: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is not done yet.