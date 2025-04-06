Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: The Limits of activism

Share

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senator representing Kogi Central, has in the past two months transformed from legislator in the nation’s highest legislative chamber to a political activist of some sort. She has mounted one of the most strident challenges to established power blocs to bring about change in society, for the benefit of women. It may not be what she planned, but her strong defence of her allegations against the Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio, has thrown her up in a different way that has positively impacted her popularity.

We are familiar with her story: she had publicly accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and alleged that he had made inappropriate advances toward her. Akpabio has denied these allegations but in a rather hasty decision on March 6, 2025, the Senate he leads suspended the Senator for six months, citing “unruly and disruptive” behavior.

Apart from taking to the media to justify her position, the suspended Senator added an international dimension to the controversy when she addressed delegates at an Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. She argued that her suspension was an attempt to silence her and highlighted the broader issue of systematic exclusion of women from political leadership in Nigeria.

Her actions have sparked significant reactions both domestically and internationally. Women’s rights groups in Nigeria organized protests condemning her suspension and calling for greater accountability within the political system. Her strident campaign led to a futile attempt by certain interests in her state to recall her while Kogi State governor, Ahmed Ododo imposed a ban on vehicular convoys and open rallies in an attempt to stop her planned reception by her constituents last week. Significantly, she came out of those challenges unscathed.

Like I said earlier, Akpoti-Uduaghan had these circumstances thrust upon her but she has seized them to personal political advantage by launching herself into advocacy.

The parallel that readily comes to mind is that of Mrs. Benazair Bhutto of Pakistan. who fought against dictatorship, advocated for democracy, and became a global symbol of women’s leadership in a male-dominated political setting like we have in Nigeria. Born into the powerful Bhutto family, her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister in the 1970s. Benazir’s life took a dramatic turn in 1977 when General Zia-ul-Haq overthrew her father’s government in a military coup, and in 1979 executed him. It was a moment that marked Benazir’s full entry into politics as she led the opposition to Zia’s dictatorship, and in 1984, she was forced into exile in London where she continued her political activism, leading the PPP and mobilizing international pressure against the military regime.

Following the dramatic turn of events in 1988, she returned to Pakistan, receiving a hero’s welcome and that same year, she led the PPP to victory in the general elections, making history as the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority country.

Bhutto had a chequered political career which ended tragically on December 27, 2007, when she was assassinated during a rally in Rawalpindi. Her legacy remains significant in Pakistan’s political history as she broke gender barriers, inspired women worldwide to engage in politics and helped shape Pakistan’s political landscape.

Back to Natasha. Her case serves as a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for gender equality in Nigerian politics, highlighting the need for systemic reforms to address the challenges faced by women in leadership positions. By bringing her allegations to light and seeking international support, she has amplified the conversation around women’s rights and representation in governance. Her actions have challenged the status quo and prompted a broader dialogue on creating a more inclusive and equitable political environment in Nigeria.

It is the similar circumstance that threw up Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a Liberian politician, and Eleanor Roosevelt, a pioneering political activist in the United States. While Sirleaf became the first elected female head of state in Africa who inspired African women to pursue leadership roles in politics, Roosevelt, a vocal supporter of racial equality, became the longest-serving First Lady of the United States (1933–1945). Both women redefined the role by actively advocating for civil rights, women’s empowerment, social justice and economic development.

Natasha has proved her resilience as a politician and proved that her spirited challenge against a sitting Governor Yahaya Bello, in 2023, was no fluke. She has also proved herself as a dogged fighter and a committed advocate for women rights. And in the Nigerian political environment where ‘stomach infrastructure’ is an integral aspect of performance in office, people of kogi Central say they have never had it this good.

Now it is time to return to law-making, which is the job she was elected to do in Abuja. As voices are rising for an amicable settlement of the controversy to allow her return to the Red Chamber, she must also realize that advocacy has its boundaries. As a legislator, the criteria for assessing her effectiveness and performance are more profound that playing the gadfly.

