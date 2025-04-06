Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: Refuses to be suppressed

Share

It is indeed a ‘Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan” eventful week.

Every calculated step Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has taken to tackle the cards stacked against her have shown how resilient a woman can be when pushed to the wall.

She came out winning with every curve ball thrown at her. Even when her life is allegedly threatened, she was not moved.

First, Kogi State government banned public rally and street protests in the state. In fact, a curfew was imposed to restrict movement, thereby shutting Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan off from getting to her said gathering, but the Tigress, who has learnt to be a one woman army had a card up her sleeve. She flew in with a chopper and successfully chaired her gathering in her community.

The move has made her even more popular among her people and have earned her more fans, both home and in Diaspora.

Just as her followers were about to get over the Euphoria, on Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dropped the recall petition against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan representing Kogi Central.

According to a statement on Thursday titled “Outcome of the Review of Signatures/Thumbprints of the Petitioners for the Recall of the Senator Representing Kogi Central Senatorial District” and released by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, the electoral umpire said the petition did not meet the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution.

“The Commission had assured Nigerians that it would handle the matter with fairness to the parties involved and in line with the provisions of the law and our Regulations and Guidelines. First, we ensured that the petitioners complied with the requirements for the submission of the petition. Secondly, we notified the member sought to be recalled in writing, copied the presiding officer of the Senate and simultaneously published the notice on our website. Thirdly, we informed Nigerians that the next step would be to carefully ascertain the number of signatures/thumbprints to ensure that the petition complies with the requirement of the law.”

Though the six months suspension she was slammed with is not yet over, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will not be easily forgotten. She will go down in history as one the few women who built fences with bricks thrown at her.

