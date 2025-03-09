Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: Hit by the big boys

Share

The Schorlas who said, ‘the world is not yet ready to accept women to sit at the table’ made a valid point.

The world needs a woman but not ready to accept what it takes to allow a woman soar to the highest level.

There will always be one thing a woman is guilty of. She is allowed to take part but not speak up. She is allowed to join the wagon when it is necessary but not allowed to drive when it is her turn.

Even her truth, she is not allowed to say it freely without naysayers ready to brandish their judgment.

It’s evident that investigations into the allegations Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan made against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, ended before it was even started. The result is the six months suspension.

Good or bad, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan/ Godswill Akpabio saga will go down in history as one of the fights a woman faced just to be heard.

It has made headlines for days , if not weeks.

However, some people who have been following the case since Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke up in the senate are of the opinion that real reasons behind political fights are not always clear in the surface.

The Senate suspending Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, for six months following her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio may have been the best way of shutting the case once and for all.

The decision was reached on Thursday, March 6, 2024, after the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions recommended her suspension.

Following her six-month suspension, the Senate has stripped Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of her salary and security details, barring her from accessing the National Assembly premises.

Her office will also be locked, and her legislative aides will not receive their salaries during the suspension period.

The Senate ruled out reconsidering her suspension unless she tenders a formal apology.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension follows a heated confrontation in the Senate after she protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She arrived at a plenary session to find her nameplate removed and her seat reassigned, an action she claimed was an attempt to silence her.

Her suspension was put to a vote after she was denied the opportunity to speak, with the majority siding with the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro backed the decision, stating that her actions warranted disciplinary measures.

He likened the move to “correcting a child,” referencing Nigerian cultural norms.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

